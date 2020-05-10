Three Forks History: Downing brought reconciliation, romance

Lewis Downing was born in 1823 in east Tennessee, near the North Carolina border. He had Cherokee, English and Irish ancestry, so he grew up fluent in both Cherokee and English. He attended school at the Valley Town Baptist Mission in North Carolina until his family removed to Indian Territory with the Jesse Bushyhead party in 1839.
The Downings, Jesse Bushyhead, and most of the Baptist congregation he pastored settled in the Adair County area. The Rev. Evan Jones, who had run the Valley Town Mission, established Baptist Mission nearby, and here Lewis Downing completed his education. At age 19, he was ordained as a Baptist minister.
Two years later, in 1844, Downing succeeded Bushyhead as pastor of the Baptist church that had come to Indian Territory over the Trail of Tears. Besides spiritual matters, Downing also was interested in politics. He was elected to the Cherokee legislature for the Goingsnake District in 1845. This began a long career of service in Cherokee national affairs.
Downing established a farm in the Saline District, married Lydia Price and started a family. He was elected a Senator for the Saline District in 1851. In this year he also began to represent the Cherokee Nation in Washington and traveled there frequently until the Civil War.
It is likely that during one of his visits to the capital, he met a woman named Mary Eyre. Originally from Philadelphia, Mrs. Eyre and her wealthy husband entertained often, and this is probably how she and Lewis Downing became acquainted. Reportedly, Mary admired the handsome Cherokee delegate, and they formed a friendship.
During the years of the Civil War, Downing served in the military, first for the Confederacy. He was chaplain for the Cherokee Mounted Rifles led by John Drew and Stand Watie. He was present at the Battle of Pea Ridge in early 1862. But as Union forces made inroads into the Cherokee Nation, Downing, like many other Cherokee soldiers, switched sides and formed a Union brigade called the Third Indian Home Guard.
During these years, Lydia Downing died and some time later Lewis remarried a woman named Lucinda Griffin, and they had two children. Downing served as a delegate representing the National Party of the Cherokees at the treaty negotiations following the war. John Ross, the Cherokee chief, chose Downing as his second chief. When Ross died in 1866, Downing became chief until an election could be held.
There was much bitterness and rancor among the Cherokees following the Civil War. Downing formed a new political party that came to be called the Downing Party. He campaigned for chief with a message of reconciliation. Downing was elected chief in 1867 and re-elected in 1871. He did much to end the strife that had long existed among his people.
In the meantime, in Washington Mary Eyre’s husband also passed away and left her quite wealthy. During his visits to Washington, Downing and Eyre continued to see each other at social events.
There is no evidence that the two had an affair, but on Mary’s part at least, there was a strong affection. Somewhere around 1870, she moved to Tahlequah where Downing had built a fine home for his ailing wife. Mary settled in a boarding house nearby. After Lucinda died, Downing and the Widow Eyre were quietly married and lived in the Tahlequah home.
They only shared a life together briefly, however. Downing died in 1872 and was buried in a cemetery near his Saline farm. Mary soon followed him in death and is reputed to be buried in the Tahlequah cemetery, though there is no marker for her grave.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.