Much of the early work of education in Oklahoma was undertaken by missionaries. A good number of the men and women who came to the Indian Country to teach in mission schools were young and were often required to be single. They came because of a passion for bringing the gospel and education to the native people.
One such missionary was Anna DeWeese who came to work at New Hope Academy for Girls in the Choctaw Nation. She arrived in 1880 to find a well-run school that had a long history of serving Choctaw students. The school was located near the Arkansas River at Scullyville in LeFlore County.
DeWeese was from Cullodon, Georgia, and was, at age 33, older than most of the single teachers who came to work on the frontier. She had felt an interest in missions from an early age and worked in difference capacities for the Methodist missions. After a year of teaching at New Hope, she was transferred to the new Chilocco Indian School in northern Indian Territory.
Conditions here were very different from New Hope. The school was new and the students were culturally very different from the Choctaws she had worked among at New Hope. DeWeese found teaching at Chilocco difficult, and the students, who were not used to a formal school setting, were often unruly.
One day, she was working at the blackboard at the front of the classroom. She turned from writing the lesson to find one of the boys in the class pointing a pistol at her. She had in her hand a long wooden pointer that was heavy at one end and then tapered down to a point.
Reacting quickly to the danger, she brought the heavy end of the point down on the boy’s wrist, causing the pistol to fall to the floor. Fortunately, it did not discharge and she was able to secure the gun to keep herself and the other students safe.
She did not suspend the student, as would happen today, but she found that she had no more trouble from this boy. In fact, the entire class treated her with a new respect from that point on.
DeWeese continued teaching for another three years and then married a fellow worker at Chilocco named Isaac Bruce. He was apparently a widower, for he had children at the time of their marriage in 1884. Mrs. Bruce continued to teach and served at Armstrong and Jones Academies, both in the Choctaw Nation.
Mrs. Bruce survived her first husband, who died in 1894, and she was married a second time in 1897 to Judge Stockton Fears, also a widower with six children. Fears brought Anna to his home in Muskogee where he had long served as an attorney and judge.
Stockton Fears had arrived in Muskogee in 1889 when the federal court was opened there. He was one of the attorneys to argue the first case ever heard by the Muskogee court.
Stockton Fears died in 1902, and the 1903 City Directory shows that Anna Fears was living with her stepson, W.S. Fears, and his wife at their home on Thirteenth Street in Muskogee. She was active in St. Paul Methodist Church and local women’s organizations. Anna, the intrepid teacher, passed away in 1932 and was buried beside Judge Fears in Muskogee’s Greenhill Cemetery.
