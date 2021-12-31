Three Forks History: Indian Fair in Muskogee brought unity

In 1870, over a dozen Indian nations met in Okmulgee, the capital of the Muscogee Nation. Two main issues were the focus of this meeting. Indian leaders were concerned about the three railroads racing to enter Indian Territory. Their intent was to show solidarity in opposing the railroads by reminding the government that they had agreed to allow only one north-south line through their nations.
The second reason was to organize a territorial government. The Five Tribes had agreed to this in the 1866 Reconstruction Treaties but had not taken this step. Facing pressure from the federal government, writing a constitution for a central government was on the agenda.
Ultimately, the delegates did write a constitution but a territorial government was never formed. But other developments came from the Okmulgee conference and would affect Muskogee, a town soon to be created on the Katy Railroad in 1872.
The first was the formation of the Indian Territory International Fair Association in 1874. Its purpose was to promote agriculture in the Territory and it was hoped this would stimulate growth and progress in education and industry, as well. The first fair was held in Muskogee at the corner of Cherokee and Cincinnati streets under a large tent.
In October 1875, the second Indian Fair began with a grand march of the tribes participating in the fair. The fair exhibits reflected the wide diversity of the various tribes represented there. The Cherokee and Creek nations were lauded for their progressive work with cultivating fruits and grains. Cherokee Chief William P. Ross offered an individual exhibit from his farm, and the Tullahassee Mission School had an impressive exhibit on their farming techniques.
In 1878, one of the key speakers at the Fair was Cherokee attorney William Penn Adair. Speaking to the Indian International Agricultural Society, Adair gave an overview of the fair and its stated goals of encouraging the cultivation of the soil, raising livestock, and education in the arts and sciences.
To Adair, the Fair was proof of the progress the Five Tribes were experiencing, despite their forced removal to Indian Territory. They had persevered and even prospered in their new home due largely to their success in agricultural pursuits. The slaves they had brought with them and subsequently freed were integral to this agrarian success.
In 1872, a survey taken by the Indian Commission found that the tribes had over 200,000 acres of land in production raising over 6 million bushels of grain. Their livestock numbered in the hundreds of thousands and personal property was worth over $16 million. The Indian Commissioner stated that the residents of Indian Territory were in better financial condition than many in the surrounding states and all of the Deep South.
Adair concluded his speech by praising the Fair as a place and time when all the various nations could come together in Muskogee “as friends to interchange ideas for improvement.” It was his opinion that “all of these things are evidences of the patriotism, civilization, prosperity, unity and friendship of our Indian people.”
