Three Forks History: Indian Fair needed by western tribes

After the Civil War, the Five Tribes were required to cede their western lands in Indian Territory back to the federal government. It was to these lands that a number of the western tribes were removed during the early 1870s.
By pushing these Native Americans onto reservations, the intent was that they would transition from a culture of hunting to one of farming. The government promised to provide seed, tools and training to encourage the development of family farms.
Most of the Plains tribes were resistant to these efforts, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho nations were no exception. But as the buffalo herds disappeared, the western Indians were left with little choice but to learn ranching and farming.
John Miles was appointed the government agent for the Cheyennes and Arapahos, who were closely allied tribes. In his reports to the Secretary of the Interior, Miles consistently asked for an increase in his budget to provide more and better seed, tools and livestock for the Native Americans he served.
Most of the time, his requests were denied. So even for those tribal members who were willing to learn farming and ranching, there was little government assistance to aid them.
Miles must have learned about the International Indian Fair that had been organized in Muskogee in 1874. The fair board, consisting of successful farmers and ranchers among the Five Tribes, likely reached out to all the tribes in the territory.
Miles corresponded with Joshua Ross, the fair president, expressing his hope that members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes could attend this fair. He believed that they would greatly benefit from seeing the farming exhibits and learning about new techniques and tools. But the cost of food, lodging and travel to Muskogee from western Indian Territory was prohibitive.
How Ross responded to Miles isn’t clear, but it appears the Cherokee merchant agreed with the agent about the benefit of the fair to the western tribes, and it was his desire that they be able to attend the event.
Perhaps he requested funds from the Interior Department, or he may have simply raised the funds among the members of the fair board. Whatever the case, when the second year of the fair occurred in 1875, members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes were in attendance.
These western Native Americans were not yet able to bring agricultural products to enter the many competitions at the fair. But they did excel in the equestrian events. The western tribes were quite adept at raising and riding horses and won prizes in these competitions.
The International Indian Fair continued in Muskogee for many years and proved beneficial to all the tribes that attended the fall event.
