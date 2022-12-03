Three Forks History: Investors made Muskogee a railroad hub

It was not until the Five Tribes signed the Reconstruction Treaties in 1866 that railroads were allowed to build in Indian Territory. Even at that, only two lines were agreed to by the tribes. One could run from north to south and the other could run from east to west.
The Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad (Katy) ran from southeast Kansas to Texas and created the town of Muskogee in 1872. The east-west line, called the Atlantic & Pacific (A&P) came out of Missouri and ran to Vinita where it met the Katy line. For the next 15 years, these two railroads were the only ones allowed to operate in Indian Territory.
But by the late 1880s, the West was largely settled and the states surrounding Indian Territory wanted to be able to transport people and products through the Indian Nations rather than skirt around them. Congress authorized new lines to be built outside of the Five Tribes region, and several new railroads crossed the western half of the territory.
After allotment treaties were signed, railroad development began anew in Indian Territory. Two railroad investors —Charles Haskell from Ohio and William Kenefick from Missouri — arrived in Muskogee and soon were working to raise capital for a new railroad to run west out of Arkansas. Called the Ozark and Cherokee Central (OC&C), this new line ran from Fayetteville to Tahlequah and then on to Muskogee.
And this was just the beginning. The real skill of Charles Haskell was the ability to raise the capital needed to fund a rail line. He would sell bonds to finance the construction of a short line, then sell that line to a larger railroad thus turning a profit for himself and his investors. Almost all the lines Haskell developed came to and through Muskogee.
At one point, Haskell and Kenefick were raising funds for a line to run north of Muskogee. They were calling it the Muskogee Union Railroad. Holding a meeting of potential investors in Muskogee, the railroad developers whipped up enthusiasm for the new line. With band music, cheers and speeches, the meeting sounded like a pep rally. And in that one event, they received pledges of $70,000 (a hefty sum in 1906) for this new line.
Haskell also proposed creating a Market Square in the area of south Main and Elgin where the Katy, Midland Valley, Frisco and the proposed Muskogee Union would all meet. City leaders were ready to support such a commercial district despite some pushback from Katy officials who didn’t like so much competition.
Within just a few years of Charles Haskell’s arrival in Muskogee, the town had become a railroad hub. Investors understood the value of being a transportation center and knew that what was good for the railroads would be good for their businesses, as well.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
