Three Forks History: Land sale led to land run

Legust C. Perryman was born in the Choska Bottoms in 1837 into a prominent Muscogee family. His parents, Lewis and Ellen Perryman, had moved from Alabama to Indian Territory in 1828 among the first Muscogees to arrive here. The Perryman family would play a large role in the development of Tulsa in later years.
L.C. Perryman was educated at the Tullahassee Mission and proved to be a fine scholar. His skills in mathematics and languages would serve him well in his future political career. He devoted much time to translating hymns and scripture into the Muscogee language and later in life translated his nation’s laws from English into Muscogee.
During the Civil War, Perryman served in the Union Army, as a private in the First Regiment of the Indian Home Guard. As such, he stood across the battle line from a fellow student at Tullahassee and another future Muscogee chief – Pleasant Porter.
Following the war, Perryman was involved in the reconstruction of the Muscogee Nation and worked with other tribal leaders in forming a new constitution and government. He served for six years as a judge in the Koweta District of the nation. He then was elected in 1874 to represent his ancestral town of Big Spring in the House of Warriors.
While serving in the Creek legislature he was sent to Washington on several occasions as a delegate. In Washington, Perryman introduced a controversial proposal – to sell the unassigned lands in the center of Indian Territory which the Muscogees had ceded to the government in their 1866 Reconstruction Treaty.
At that time, the Creeks had agreed to cede the land for 30 cents per acre. Plains tribes were moved onto these lands, but a large tract called the Oklahoma lands remained unassigned for several years.
Perryman proposed that the government pay the Muscogee Nation $1.25 per acre even though this would likely open these remaining lands to non-Indian settlement. But other Creek leaders were furious at the proposal and for over 10 years nothing came of it.
When L.C. Perryman ran for chief in 1887, his opposition used his proposal against him in the campaign. But Perryman won the election and shortly after being sworn in as chief, he took up the negotiations with the U.S. government for the Oklahoma sale. It brought much needed cash into the Muscogee Nation coffers and did indeed lead to the land run of 1889.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.