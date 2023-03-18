Three Forks History: Lawman’s death changed outlaw’s image

Ervin Kelley served as a Checotah police officer and McIntosh County sheriff for over a decade. In that time he built a reputation as “the best criminal catcher in the state.” He was a relentless tracker and the worst nightmare of the bank robbers and moonshiners who operated in the Prohibition era.
After retiring from law enforcement, Kelley operated a gas station in Eufaula. But he was lured out of retirement in 1932 when the Oklahoma Bankers Association offered a $1,000 reward for the capture of a young bank robber known as Pretty Boy Floyd. Other organizations added to the pot, bringing it to $4,000, a princely sum back then.
The Bankers Association made Kelley a special agent and provided him with a Thompson machine gun, the weapon of choice for Floyd and his outlaw gang. Kelley approached Floyd’s wife Ruby, hoping to convince her to talk him into surrendering. Ruby refused, so Kelley tracked her from Tulsa to her father’s farm west of Bixby certain that Floyd would rendezvous with her there.
With a posse of six veteran lawmen and two local farmers, Kelley set up a stakeout at the farm watching all entrances to the property. They waited through the night of April 9, 1932, their only illumination a full moon. In the very early hours of the morning, Kelley gave most of the men a break and they went into town. The retired sheriff remained with only the two deputized farmers.
Then, just after 3 a.m., a car approached without its headlights on and pulled into the farm’s lane. Kelley shouted an order to halt. The car’s lights came on suddenly, momentarily blinding the lawman. Shots rang out and both Kelley and the wanted man were hit. Floyd’s accomplice, George Birdwell, sped away with the wounded man.
Floyd survived his wounds, but Kelley did not. Two slugs in the chest took his life. His funeral was attended by thousands before his burial in Checotah’s Greenlawn Cemetery. Newspapers across the nation carried the news of Floyd’s latest outrage. Overnight, the romanticized bank robber truly became Public Enemy Number One.
Though Floyd continued his crime spree for two more years, he rarely returned to Oklahoma. Having killed a well-liked and well-respected lawman, the shine had worn off for the folks who had once admired a man they considered a modern-day Robin Hood. Though thousands of onlookers attended Floyd’s funeral after he was killed in Ohio, there were few admirers among them.
