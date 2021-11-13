Three Forks History: Local girl won national design competition

Until the 1970s, career tech training was a common component of a high school education. Even junior high school students were involved in shop, woodworking and home economics classes.
Industrial arts fairs were as common as science fairs or agricultural fairs and local students routinely participated in them. Both Manual Training High School and Central High School in Muskogee offered career training so that graduates were ready to step into a job right after high school.
Area businesses often sponsored competitions for students in career tech classes. In 1952, the Tulsa Tribune sponsored a design competition for area high school students. The winner of the event would then go on to be entered into a National Sewing Contest.
A Muskogee girl named Jerre Sue Spears won the competition. She was 15 years old and was in the tenth grade at Central High School (CHS). Her sewing instructor at CHS was May Nickens. For the competition, Jerre Sue designed and sewed a “date dress” – a gold print cotton dress with a short jacket. For her win, both Jerre Sue and Nickens won a cash prize.
Jerre Sue’s winning outfit was then entered into the National Sewing Contest in New York. A panel of fashion experts selected eight winners from nearly 400 entries. Jerre Sue was one of those eight winners. These champions won a three-day, all expenses paid trip to New York. The newspaper provided Jerre Sue with a chaperone who traveled with her to New York.
At the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the winning seamstresses were guests of honor at a fashion show. Members of the media and fashion industry leaders also attended the event where the winning garments were worn by professional models on the runway. Jerre Sue was also feted to dinner parties and visits to the theater.
The young Muskogee student reported to the newspaper that though she loved to skate and dance, sewing was her favorite pastime. No doubt her sewing class and her talent and dedication would have prepared her for a career after high school.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
