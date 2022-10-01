Three Forks History: Lucas won Pulitzer for focusing on frontline

Though he spent more of his life away from Checotah than there, Jim Lucas always considered the small McIntosh County town his home. He graduated from Checotah High School in the early 1930s where he served as editor of the school newspaper. He told his classmates that he intended to become a foreign correspondent, an idea that was foreign to many of them.
He began his journalism career in 1933, working for the Muskogee Daily Phoenix. From there, he went on to write for the Tulsa Tribune until World War II began.
At that time, he enlisted in the Marines, joining a unit of combat correspondents. Following boot camp, he spent the war on the Pacific front, earning a promotion to second lieutenant on the battlefield. He fought courageously with a gun, but also with his pen, filing stories from the front lines.
After the war ended, Lucas went to work for Scripps Howard, and though he covered many significant events, such as Admiral Byrd’s trip to the North Pole, he made his reputation as a war correspondent. In 1954, Lucas was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his work in covering the Korean War.
Lucas earned not just the respect of the journalistic community, but of the servicemen he wrote about, as well. He was a staunch supporter of the common soldier, even in the unpopular Vietnam War. He managed to avoid the cynicism and the sensationalism too common in war coverage. He remained humble by insisting on covering the war among the soldiers on the front lines.
Jim wrote of the young soldiers he met in fox holes and rice paddies by saying, “It is heartening, it is heartwarming to live and endure hardships with them. Their willingness to sacrifice, to take punishment, yes, to endure the unendurable that others may live is awesome and inspiring.”
It is no wonder Jim Lucas was called the GI’s friend. And no wonder that his eloquent words won him that Pulitzer Prize for journalism.
After surviving the front lines in three wars, Lucas fell to a silent enemy. He died of cancer in 1970. At his death, the McIntosh County News carried the headline, “Jim Lucas Home to Stay.”
A friend wrote of him that he never became cynical and his “faith in God and in man’s integral dignity never wavered.” Another wrote, “I believe he would say, ‘Shed no tears for me; I’m off for my biggest assignment yet.’” The citizens of Checotah honored Lucas by naming their library after this war hero.
