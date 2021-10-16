Three Forks History: Many territory towns created by railroads

Before the advent of the railroad in Indian Territory, there were only a few true towns in existence. The country was sparsely settled by the native people, some with slaves, who had been removed to the region by the federal government. They occupied farms for the most part and were largely self-sufficient with only an occasional need for trade.
Some communities grew around the forts or the agencies the government set up to provide services to the tribes. Others developed at watering holes on trade trails or at fords on creeks and rivers. A few more settlements grew around a trading post. These communities would often take the name of the tradesman who owned the store.
With the Railroad Act of 1866, Congress provided railroads with generous incentives to build lines across the continent west of the Mississippi. Large sections of land were granted to the railroads who insisted such a benefit was needed to create towns (and therefore customers) along their rails. The railroads were as much in the business of building towns as they were in laying tracks across the west.
When the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad (MKT) began construction of a line through Indian Territory from Kansas to Texas, its officials expected to be given the same amount of land. But the Five Tribes had not agreed to this, so the MKT could only claim a strip of right-of-way on each side of the tracks.
This made town-building more difficult, but not impossible. As the line moved southwestward across Indian Territory, towns such as Vinita, Pryor, Muskogee and Eufaula were born.
Merchants in the territory all recognized that having their store located near the railroad would have many advantages. Some men like J.S. Atkinson literally followed the MKT as the workers laid tracks, setting up a tent store at each supply depot. Others, like James Patterson, moved their stores to be close to the rail line. Atkinson and Patterson became the first merchants to establish their mercantiles at Muskogee.
Still other merchants tried to influence the MKT officials to set the route of the rail line so that it ran close to their store. J.J. McAlester operated a trading post near an outcropping of coal in the Choctaw Nation. He hauled a wagonload of the coal to Kansas to visit the officials of the MKT and convinced them to bring the line to the coal-rich area surrounding his store. It wasn’t hard to make the sale since railroads depended on coal for fuel. The town of McAlester was the result.
Further south, a Choctaw citizen named Dixon Durant also ran a store as well as pastoring local churches. It is believed he persuaded the MKT to build a siding track to run near his mercantile. And from there the town of Durant was born.
Other railroads also accomplished what the MKT had begun. Towns such as Haskell, Boynton, Porum and many others were given birth by the advent of the railroad.
