Three Forks History: Missionary cared for Indian youth

It is said that hardly a groundbreaking or laying of a cornerstone occurred in Indian Territory without the presence of the Rev. Joseph S. Murrow. As grand master of the territory’s Masons, he participated in the ceremony that laid the cornerstone of the Union Agency on Aug. 18, 1875. This cornerstone, still in place at the Five Civilized Tribes Museum, was the first to be laid by the Masons in Oklahoma. Many others are likely scattered throughout the area.
Rev. Murrow was born in Georgia in 1835. He came to Indian Territory at the age of 21 to answer a call for missionaries to the Native Americans. He worked in the Muscogee Nation and the Choctaw Nation and continued in ministry until his death at the age of 94 in 1929.
He was one of only a few missionaries who remained in Indian Territory during the Civil War. A tall man, who in later years wore a long white beard, Murrow always struggled financially, but he was generous with those he came to serve.
Murrow was especially interested in young people and was very supportive of educational opportunities for Indian youth. He worked with the Rev. Almon Bacone when he was searching for a location for his Indian University. Rev. Murrow accompanied Bacone in approaching the Muscogee Nation with a request for a donation of land near the young town of Muskogee for the school.
There is a carved stone Bible on the Bacone College campus that marks the spot where Rev. Bacone, Joseph Murrow and Daniel Rogers, a fellow minister, knelt to dedicate the land for the school. Murrow continued to support the school as it grew.
Murrow’s mentor in working among the Indians was the Rev. H.F. Buckner. It was Buckner who had appealed to Murrow to come to Indian Territory. Buckner operated an orphanage in Dallas, and Murrow spent time there learning about the facility. His concern for Indian youth and determination to protect the interest of those who were disadvantaged by poverty, or a lack of education, led him to open an orphanage.
He started the orphans’ home in Atoka in 1902, but moved the facility to the Bacone College campus in 1910. The Murrow Indian Children’s Home continues this missionary’s work over a hundred years later.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.