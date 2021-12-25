Three Forks History: Muskogee’s pioneer families supported one another

Recollections by some of Muskogee’s earliest settlers paint a picture of friendship and mutual support among its first residents. Though Muskogee, like many railroad towns, was raucous and untamed in the first months of its existence, it quickly settled down. As the railroad workers moved on down the line, pioneer families moved in and began to build a community.
Ralph Dresback was born in Muskogee in its formative years. He recalled in a later interview that everyone knew everyone, and they all worked together to survive on the frontier. The Dresbacks had come from Illinois to Indian Territory in 1871. Joseph Dresback hauled the materials for a sawmill in an ox-drawn wagon and set it up at the Three Forks. Here he supplied cut lumber for the M-K-T Railroad’s bridges over the Verdigris and Arkansas rivers.
After the town of Muscogee Station was established in 1872, the Dresbacks moved into this new community when it still consisted mostly of tent and tarpaper structures. The only place the Dresbacks could find to live was in the back of the warehouse that was part of the Patterson Mercantile. James Patterson offered to let the Dresbacks partition off a section of the warehouse for their home. It was here that Ralph was born.
This hospitality and support was typical of Mr. Patterson and others in Muskogee. Patterson had a long history in Indian Territory. In 1854, he came to Creek Agency near Fern Mountain to work for the Creek agent, William Garrett. He then taught school for a couple of years, then went to work for George Stidham in his mercantile.
When the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad created the town of Muskogee, Patterson joined with other Creek Agency businesses and moved to the new town. He quickly grew the Patterson Mercantile Company to one of the largest in Indian Territory and used his success to generously support other businesses.
Patterson provided space next to his store for the business of Sarah Davis, a Creek freedwoman who operated a popular café. He encouraged more than one young clerk in his store to launch mercantiles of their own in places like Eufaula and Okemah. He would provide them with a supply of stock to give them a start and eventually sold his share of the business to these young entrepreneurs.
Most of Muskogee’s early business leaders were equally generous. Clarence Turner, Andrew Robb, Joshua Ross, Joseph Sondheimer, and Homer Spaulding all supported the first churches, synagogue, hospital and schools established in Muskogee. At his own expense, Spaulding even built a bridge for non-railroad traffic over the Arkansas River.
Had it not been for the support early Muskogee residents showed one another, the town might not have grown to become one of the largest in Indian Territory. These pioneers understood that working together was the best way to ensure that all would prosper in a little railroad town on the prairie.
