Three Forks History: Muskogee will turn 150 in 2022

It was New Year’s Day when the Missouri-Kansas & Texas Railroad located its primary depot in Indian Territory at a spot a few miles south of its bridge over the Arkansas River and along the Texas Road. A railroad surveyor drove the stakes for the location of this depot and within days a tent and shack community had sprung up around it. Only a few days later a post office for this town called Muscogee Station began operation in January of 1872. The city of Muskogee will celebrate its 150th birthday in 2022.
Because it was created by the railroad, instead of being a traditional tribal town, the Creek Nation considered Muskogee an “intruder” town and did nothing to encourage its growth or development. But the railroad’s presence brought government agencies to the town and it grew despite having no official leadership or municipal organization.
Consequently, Muskogee was a town that wasn’t planned but just happened. Its citizens, at least those who were not a member of one of the Indian tribes, could not own real property or vote in tribal elections. They paid no taxes, except for a tribal permit, but they also received none of the services – like schools, paved streets and a water and sewer system – that taxes would have paid for. Muskogee residents had no municipal government for 26 years.
By 1898, Muskogee had a population nearing 5,000 with several churches, private and mission schools, numerous civic organizations, a library, opera house, and a federal courthouse and jail. Its citizens recognized their desperate need for a governing body which could provide the police protection and tax-paid services they needed. But they had no recourse in meeting this need.
Then in 1898, Congress passed the Curtis Act, which for the first time allowed for individual ownership of land and the incorporation of towns. In Muskogee, a committee was formed from among members of Muskogee’s Board of Trade which had been organized in 1896. The committee was comprised of Patrick Byrne, William Hutchins, Fredrick Severs, William Maddin and Clarence Turner.
On Feb. 16, 1898, these men filed a petition with the federal court, signed by nearly 240 citizens, requesting a decree of incorporation for the city of Muskogee. On March 19, the petition was granted and Muskogee became an official town at that time.
An election for mayor and city council was held on June 1, 1898. Patrick Byrne was elected Muskogee’s first mayor and the councilmen elected were P.N. Blackstone, W.S. Harsha, Andrew Robb, Frederick Severs, and Clarence Turner. Election records show that African Americans went to the polls in the largest number for this first election.
Mayor Byrne had been a long-time Muskogee resident. He was originally from Ireland but had settled in Fort Gibson following the Civil War and moved to Muskogee as it was getting its start. He was a building contractor by trade and is credited with building many of Muskogee’s earliest structures.
The city council held its first meeting on June 6, 1898. One of the first orders of business that the mayor and city council undertook was to establish a public education system for the community.
