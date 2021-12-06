Three Forks History: Muskogee woman led museum efforts

Marie Wadley was born in 1906 when Oklahoma was Indian Territory. She was of Cherokee and Shawnee heritage and spent her early years living with her family in Pensacola in the Cherokee Nation. Later, her family moved to a farm near Vinita and that is where she attended school.
Marie came to Muskogee in 1923 to attend Draughon Business College. Following her graduation from the business school, she attended Muskogee Junior College. With her education completed she applied for and got her first, last and only job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Muskogee. She started as a clerk stenographer and through the 42 years of her career rose to the position of tribal relations officer.
In this job, Marie visited the homes of Native American families all over the region and came to appreciate the heritage and custom of many different tribes. Always proud of her Native American roots, it put within her a desire to see a museum that celebrated the American Indian.
At the time, in the early 1950s, there were very few museums that focused on Native American history and art. Wadley sought to change that.
Working with the Da-Co-Tah Indian Club, she began to search for a location for a museum. The most logical building was the old Union Agency which at that time was standing empty and unused. It had been built in 1876 to serve as a combined agency to the Five Tribes. Over the years it had been owned by the Muscogee Nation, the City of Muskogee and finally the federal government.
In 1951, Wadley worked with Congressman Ed Edmondson to introduce legislation that would transfer ownership of the Union Agency building from the federal government to the City of Muskogee. The bill was passed and signed by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.
It took 13 years for the Five Civilized Tribes Museum to become a reality. The funds to restore the building were raised completely from private donations with no money coming from the city, state or federal governments. Wadley worked with community leaders to form a board for the museum to ensure that its exhibits were historically accurate.
The Five Civilized Tribes Museum opened to the public on April 16, 1966, in the Union Agency building. It included exhibits of both art and history with each of the Five Tribes contributing artifacts and works of art. The museum has the world’s largest collection of Jerome Tiger artwork but features many other well-known artists of the Five Tribes.
Marie was serving as president of the museum board when it opened. For many years she served on the board and volunteered with the museum. She lived to be 102 years old and was one of Muskogee’s most respected and honored citizens.
