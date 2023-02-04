Three Forks History: Negro Convention met in Muskogee

Two months before Oklahoma became a state, the Muskogee Cimeter, a Black-owned newspaper, reported on a large convention of Black leaders. It was called in late September of 1907, shortly after elections had been held for the new state offices. At many polling places, Blacks had stood in line for hours, but had been denied the right to vote.
W.H. Twine, owner of the Cimeter, called for the convention among Blacks in the Muscogee Nation to prepare resolutions protesting this denial of their Constitutional rights. Twine invited all concerned citizens to attend the meeting in Muskogee, and a large number of individuals responded to his call.
The convention was held on Sept. 26. Nearly every community in the Muscogee Nation sent at least one delegate, and some communities like Muskogee had a very large representation. All of the Black towns around Muskogee were represented at the meeting. The Cimeter reported that members of other tribes were present, as well.
Twine was elected chairman of the convention, and L.A. Bell was made secretary. Three committees were organized – a resolution committee, a delegation committee and a finance committee. The list of men chosen for each of these committees reads like a Who’s Who of Black leaders in the Muscogee Nation. Men such as Jake Simmons, Alexander Sango and Archey Jones were assigned to serve on a committee.
The committees met following a morning of rousing speeches. Resolutions were adopted seeking to protect the rights of Negro citizens. The delegation committee presented a list of 10 men who would be sent to Washington to carry their concerns to the President. Ten alternates were also chosen.
The finance committee was tasked with raising the funds needed to defray the traveling costs of the delegates. Nearly every town had a representative on the finance committee, indicating that each of these towns was expected to provide some of the funding.
Though many of the names of the men on the committees were of well-known individuals, the Cimeter reported that the meeting was one of “the common people.” Individuals of all walks of life had come to Muskogee to take a stand and make a difference.
