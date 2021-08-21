Three Forks History: Nothing remains of short-lived fort

Fort Gibson had long served the government as a place of protection for the Native Americans living in Indian Territory. But as the Five Tribes settled here and began to build and prosper, the fort was seen as less necessary than forts further west. By 1857, Fort Gibson was closed and the Cherokee Nation assumed ownership of the land and buildings.
At the outset of the Civil War, virtually all the forts in the territory were abandoned as troops were pulled back east to defend against the secessionists of the Confederate states. Soon these forts were occupied by Confederate troops, and Fort Gibson once again became a military post. In the fall of 1861, Brigadier General Albert Pike, who had been given command of all Confederate troops in Indian Territory, chose to make Fort Gibson his headquarters.
But it did not remain a Confederate garrison for long. In less than a year, federal troops made up of the Indian Home Guard were advancing into Indian Territory from Kansas. A series of minor skirmishes, mostly in the Cherokee Nation, put the Confederates at Fort Gibson in a tenuous position. The decision was made by General Pike to abandon Gibson and build another fort on the south side of the Arkansas River. The river would act as a natural buffer against federal attack.
Pike chose a location that today is within the city limits of Muskogee. He constructed 13 buildings in a U shape around an old burial mound. At a cost of about a million dollars, this fort was called Cantonment Davis or Fort Davis. The elevated height of the large mound allowed troops to monitor both the river and the Texas Road which ran nearby.
Even with these defensive advantages, however, federal victories allowed them to occupy Fort Gibson. The two forts were nearly within sight of one another. Pike again decided to pull back farther south. Leaving only a small force at Fort Davis, he established another fort farther down the Texas Road.
In December of 1862, federal troops left Fort Gibson heading south. They forded the Arkansas River well below Fort Davis and approached it in a direction not anticipated by the Confederates. This surprise southern attack enabled the Union troops to quickly route the rebels. Then they set fire to the buildings of Fort Davis. Nothing of this fort remains today.
