Edward H. Moore was born in 1871 on a farm near Maryville, Missouri. After graduating from the local public school, he wanted to attend college, but he lacked the funding. So he borrowed $300 to pay his first-year tuition at Chillicothe Normal School. For the remaining years, he worked as a janitor to cover his school costs.
Because he enjoyed speechmaking, Moore decided to pursue a law degree. He taught school to cover his law school tuition. He was admitted to the bar in Missouri in 1900 and practiced briefly in Maryville before moving to Okmulgee to take a position as city attorney. He liked what he found in Indian Territory, so he formed a law partnership in the Muscogee Nation.
After marrying Cora McComb, whom he met at college, Moore began to invest in real estate around Okmulgee and Okfuskee counties. Some of these properties proved to be rich in oil reserves, so he left the practice of law and became a true wildcatter – drilling wells at his own expense. He formed the Independent Oil and Gas Company and drilled wells in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and California.
His real estate holdings not containing oil were just right for cattle ranching, so Moore developed one of the largest ranches in the region encompassing 10,000 acres of land. In 1930, Moore sold his oil company to Phillips Petroleum for over $25 million. He then formed a second company called E.H. Moore Inc., and continued to drill for oil. At one point, he had over 400 wells in production.
Ed and Cora were generous with their money. At one time, the Moores hosted a trip to California for the board of directors of the company. Chartering a Pullman car, the directors and their wives traveled to Los Angeles for their stockholders meeting. Then aboard a chartered boat they sailed down the Pacific coastline then around to New York. They returned home to Oklahoma by rail again.
Moore had long been a Democrat in politics, but he was vocal in his disapproval of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and of the President’s plan to run for a third term of office in 1940. Oklahoma Republicans persuaded Moore to switch parties and run for an open Senate seat in 1942. Putting his fortune and his speechmaking abilities to work, Moore won the seat at the age of 71. He was the first Republican senator from Oklahoma since 1924.
Moore proved to be popular in Oklahoma even though he voted against most New Deal legislation. When President Harry Truman campaigned in Oklahoma in 1948, he was highly critical of Moore. So it was to the surprise of everyone that the senator met Truman upon his arrival in Tulsa and graciously welcomed him to the state.
Moore chose not to seek a second term in the Senate. He retired to Oklahoma, and he and Cora continued their generosity. The millionaire couple gave funds to many churches throughout the state. Though they had no children of their own, they helped countless students go to college by providing scholarships and gifts. Perhaps Moore remembered his own struggle to pay for his education and wanted to assist others along their way.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.