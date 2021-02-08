Three Forks History: Opothle Yahola offered a pardon

In the opening months of the American Civil War, the Indian nations hoped to maintain neutrality and stay out of the conflict. But with Confederate states nearly surrounding Indian Territory, the hope of maintaining neutrality quickly faded. Confederate officials named Albert Pike, an Arkansas politician, their Indian commissioner and sent him to the Five Tribes to ask for treaties of alliance with the Confederacy.
Pike eventually succeeded in getting the treaties he sought. However, there were members of each tribe who wanted to remain loyal to the United States and honor existing treaties with the federal government. Opothle Yahola, a long-time Creek leader, rallied these loyalists near his home at North Fork Town. Besides the native tribal members, including women and children, there were also a number of escaped slaves who had found refuge in the Creek Nation.
As more and more loyal Indians gathered in support of Opothle Yahola, the Confederates became concerned and considered the loyalists a threat. Pike, therefore, sent a letter to Opothle Yahola in the fall of 1861. In it he stated that Yahola was “in arms against the Confederate States.” But he offered “a free pardon to Yahola and to all Creeks and other Warriors now under him.”
There was a condition to this pardon, however. These warriors would have to “submit and lay down their arms: and if they desire it, a Battalion of the same warriors ... shall be received into the services of the Confederate States.”
Opothle Yahola, a veteran warrior from Creek wars in the past, declined this threat disguised as an offer of pardon. He began to move his 9,000 followers northward to Kansas, hoping to find a place of refuge at Fort Row. Recognizing his intent, Confederate troops newly organized among the Five Tribes began to give chase to Yahola and his loyal Indians.
Before Yahola was able to reach Kansas, he had to fight three battles with Confederate troops led by Colonel Douglas Cooper. At Round Mountain, the loyalists were able to repulse the Confederate attack, but in fleeing quickly afterwards they were forced to leave much of their supplies. Twice more, the Confederates attacked, each time having more success against the loyalists.
By the time they reached Kansas, Yahola’s group was in desperate straits and the military was inadequately prepared to assist them. In all, Yahola lost nearly 2,000 individuals through battle and deplorable conditions in refugee camps. Yahola died in Kansas in 1863. Many of his warriors did form a battalion but served the Union instead and eventually helped to wrest control of Indian Territory from Pike and the Confederates.
