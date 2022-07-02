Three Forks History: Orphans home served community needs

In April 1903, a beautiful brick and stone structure was completed on land near Checotah. It was built to provide a home for orphans and lend assistance to the elderly. Known as the I.O.O.F. Orphans Home, it was the work of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. This fraternal organization had chapters throughout Indian Territory.
At one time the I.O.O.F. was the largest fraternal organization in the world. Its beginning dates to 1730 in England, and the first American Independent Order chapter began in 1819 in Baltimore.
The Odd Fellows are a charitable fraternity with a focus on projects and activities to benefit the poor, youth, the elderly, the environment and the community. A common form of assistance among the early chapters was to assist widows with burial expenses at a time when life insurance was not widely available.
In Indian Territory, Odd Fellow chapters were organized in the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations as early as 1875, and in soon-to-be Oklahoma Territory chapters were formed shortly after the first Land Run. By 1898, there were 58 I.O.O.F. lodges in the Twin Territories. The lodge in Checotah was organized in 1895.
The Odd Fellows Orphan Home in Checotah was built on 160 acres of land donated by town founders William and Sallie Gentry. The Gentrys also provided a donation of $5,000 to assist with construction.
The three-story building was designed by renowned architect Joseph Foucart who was one of the first architects to establish an office in Oklahoma. The Belgian designer is best known for creating the downtown skyline of Guthrie in its early days before he moved to Muskogee after statehood.
The orphanage operated a farm on the acreage surrounding the building. Children who were cared for at the orphanage were provided their own livestock to raise and were given an education at a time when Checotah had no public schools.
The Orphans Home filled a great need in the area and by 1906 was already in need of expansion. The Checotah Odd Fellows reached out to other chapters in the region to raise funds for a second building. Additional space was added to the orphanage in 1922, and an infirmary was added in 1962.
The Orphans Home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. Though it is no longer used as an orphanage, the beautiful structure, built with a charitable purpose, still graces the outskirts of Checotah.
