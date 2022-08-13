Three Forks History: Outdoor movie theater was located downtown

In Muskogee’s very early days, Broadway was called Agency Street because the Union Agency was located at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. For many years, the 300 block of West Broadway was a residential area, having a number of boarding houses and multifamily dwellings.
After statehood, the 300 block had been cleared as the downtown business district expanded westward from Main Street. A building boom was initiated around 1910 and a number of “skyscrapers” were erected downtown including the Barnes, Flynn-Ames, Surety, Phoenix (Manhattan) and Mid-Continent Buildings as well as the Severs Hotel. Yet most of the 300 block on the north side of the street remained undeveloped at that time.
For several years, an outdoor theater operated west of the Mid-Continent Building. The theater screen sat at an angle at the southeast corner of the lot and fences ran west and north of it. Handbills advertising upcoming events in Muskogee plastered the fences like today’s sports stadium billboards. Vendors would sell hot chocolate, roasted nuts and popcorn from portable carts they would pull up and down the street between the various theaters downtown.
The first mention of the 310 W. Broadway address is found in the 1917 City Directory. This would indicate that the building was probably completed in 1916. It carries the name BAILEY on its ornate façade.
A search for individuals named Bailey in that time period reveals it is most likely that the building was financed by DeRoos Bailey, a prominent attorney in Muskogee who had his law office in the Barnes Building. Bailey was the law partner of J.E. Wyand, who was Muskogee’s mayor at the time the Bailey Building was erected.
Mrs. DeRoos Bailey was also an influential Muskogee citizen. She helped organize Muskogee’s first library and worked with the city to get a $55,000 grant from the Carnegie Foundation to build the library on East Broadway.
The first business located at 310 W. Broadway, as listed in the 1917 Directory, was the Muskogee Carnation Company, owned by Robert Bebb. Robert came to Muskogee in 1910 and purchased a floral company from A.Z. English with a greenhouse located at Fourth and Kalamazoo streets. Bebb, whose father was a renowned botanist, amassed a collection of native Oklahoma plants that numbered in the thousands. He donated his 33,000 species of plants to the University of Oklahoma.
Several different businesses occupied the Bailey Building over the years, including the Bebb Floral Company, Fletcher Optical Company, Tony’s Outdoors and the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
