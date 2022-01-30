Three Forks History: Outlaw element made court necessary

Since the inception of Indian Territory, the Five Tribes, as well as the dozens of other tribes later settled here, fought to maintain their sovereignty. They wanted as little interference as possible from the United States in their tribal affairs. The government agents assigned to the tribes and the military presence at the forts were all the federal authority that Indian Territory knew for many years.
But the arrival of the railroad changed conditions among the tribes. By the late 1870s, Indian Territory had a well-established reputation for being a hideout for the criminal element — horse thieves and cattle rustlers, bank and train robbers, bootleggers and outlaw gangs. The tribes found themselves fighting an uphill battle to contain the lawlessness. Jurisdictional questions often tied their hands in bringing criminals to justice.
To try to gain control over the problem, the federal court of the Western District of Arkansas was given authority over Indian Territory in 1853. But this court, located first at Van Buren and then at Fort Smith, proved ineffectual until after the Civil War.
When Isaac Parker was appointed to the bench of the Fort Smith court in 1875, he set out to clean up the territory. He hired more deputy marshals and took a tough stance on crime. Parker’s court became one of the busiest in the country. But no matter how many criminals Judge Parker sentenced, the problem seemed to grow.
Finally in 1889, Congress decided to place a federal court within Indian Territory. Pleasant Porter, who served the Muscogee Nation in Washington, D.C., convinced Congress to place the new court in Muskogee.
President Benjamin Harrison appointed James Shackleford to serve as judge for the court. He, along with other court officials, arrived in Muskogee on April 1, 1889. The court at Muskogee was busy from its beginning with Shackleford serving as judge and Thomas B. Needles acting as federal marshal. Pleasant Porter was the first juror to be sworn in by the court.
The authority of the United States, through its representatives in the court, was now closer and more visible than it had ever been. The court represented a shift in policy as Indian Territory was moving closer to statehood. Tribal sovereignty would be dissolved, and tribal courts abolished to make way for entrance of the Twin Territories into the Union as the state of Oklahoma.
