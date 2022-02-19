Three Forks History: Planners hoped Black towns would lead to a Black state

Following the Civil War and for many years afterward, nearly 50 all-Black towns developed in the Twin Territories that would become Oklahoma. Many African Americans viewed the sparsely settled territories as a sort of promised land. This land was cheap, or in the case of the land runs was free and offered opportunity for anyone looking for a new start.
Many Black leaders inside the territories and outside as well were encouraging the “Exodusters,” as they were called, to come to Oklahoma. Men like Edward P. McCabe of Langston and William Twine of Muskogee published their own newspapers, which encouraged the development of Black towns and Black-owned businesses. Others like William Rentie used his own Freedman allotment to create and sell town lots to start the community of Rentiesville.
Some leaders had a vision of creating a Black state. In fact, W.L. Eagleson, secretary of the Oklahoma Immigration Association, even suggested that President Benjamin Harrison appoint McCabe as governor of a Black state. This never went anywhere, but the prospect intrigued and encouraged Blacks to consider settling in Oklahoma.
Other political leaders hoped to increase the number of Republican voters in the soon-to-be state of Oklahoma. Since many African Americans voted consistently for the “party of Lincoln,” encouraging Black settlement would achieve this goal.
Edward McCabe rose through the ranks of Republican politics in Oklahoma Territory in part because of the large Black Republican vote. In 1894, McCabe was selected to serve as secretary of the Republican League and the following year was named chief clerk of the Territorial Assembly.
McCabe took such a prominent position in Oklahoma Territory politics that he faced death threats and acts of violence against him. Some sources suggest that Muskogee’s legendary Black lawman, Bass Reeves, would patrol around Langston perhaps to discourage these threats.
Most of Oklahoma’s historically Black towns have faded from existence today. But a few remain as a legacy of the pioneers who settled them in hopes of a promised land and the possibility of a Black state.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.