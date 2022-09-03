Muscogee Chief Pleasant Porter was an educator, businessman and rancher in addition to serving the Muscogee Nation in various capacities. He was born in 1840 in the Choska Bottom and attended school at Tullahassee Mission. He grew up speaking both Muscogee and English, and this would serve him well as he stepped into leadership positions for the tribe.
After serving in the Confederate Creek Regiment, Porter returned to his family’s home to find it destroyed. Like almost everyone in Indian Territory, he had to rebuild from nothing. He worked hard and forged a successful life from that point on.
He served as supervisor of Muscogee Nation schools for a time while building a ranching empire. He had a large spread on the west side of Muskogee sometimes referred to as “Porter’s Pasture.” He also built a ranch in the river bottom lands between Stone Bluff and Leonard. He called this ranch Fairview.
For several years, Porter served the Creek Nation as a delegate to Congress and so spent much of his time in Washington. In 1889, he built a fine home for his family on Sixth Street in Muskogee. In 1897, he chaired the Creek delegation that negotiated the allotment treaty with the Dawes Commission.
He was elected chief of the Muscogee Nation in 1899 and again in 1903. As chief, he was instrumental in organizing the Sequoyah State Convention that was held in Muskogee in 1905.
While his efforts failed to create the State of Sequoyah, Porter continued to work for progress in the Indian nations. In 1906, Porter formed a partnership with Oscar Halsell, a rancher from Guthrie, and Ed Overholser, who served as the mayor of Oklahoma City. They organized a new railroad to be called the Indian Central Railroad.
With a capitalization of $15 million, they hoped to build a line from Ponca City to Muskogee, then on to Paris, Texas. A railroad journal of the time reported that Pleasant Porter was the first Native American chief to ever hold the position as president of a rail line. Unfortunately, Porter’s death just a few months later seems to have brought an end to these plans, for the Indian Central was never completed.
