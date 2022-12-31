Three Forks History: Sequoyah Convention signaled statehood readiness

Shortly after Oklahoma Territory was established in 1890, there was talk of statehood for this new territory. The question of whether Oklahoma Territory should be a state separate from Indian Territory was a topic of debate not just in the Twin Territories but all over the United States. The issue was covered in newspapers across the country, and everyone, it seemed, had an opinion in the statehood question.
Most members of the Five Tribes did not want statehood of any kind, but in particular did not want to be forced into a “matrimony” of statehood with Oklahoma Territory. Newspaper editorial cartoons portrayed the territories as a willing suitor (Oklahoma Territory) pursuing a reluctant bride (Indian Territory). The Native Americans resented the implication that Indian Territory needed Oklahoma Territory to take care of it.
While the tribes resisted statehood, Congress delayed action on the statehood issue. Several statehood conventions were held both by “single staters” and “double staters,” trying to bring consensus on the issue. The first such convention was held in Oklahoma City in 1891.
Over the next 14 years, several other conventions met at various locations – some pushing for single statehood, others for double statehood. Congress continued to stall all these efforts, however, unwilling to violate the tribal treaties, and unwilling to separate the Twins and admit just Oklahoma Territory to the Union.
Finally, the chiefs of the Five Tribes joined together to call for a statehood convention to begin in Muskogee in August of 1905. Delegates met at the Hinton Theater at Third and Court streets to hammer out a constitution for a state to be named “Sequoyah.”
At last, the Five Tribes had signaled that they were ready to accept statehood. So Congress passed the Enabling Act requiring single statehood for the Twin Territories. Without the Sequoyah State Convention, statehood for Oklahoma might have been delayed for several more years while the debate continued to rage across the nation.
