Three Forks History: Several cultural sites promoted by one individual

Morton Harrison was born on his parents’ farm in the Cherokee Nation southeast of Muskogee in 1895. While he was in grade school Harrison’s family moved first to Checotah and then to the Oktaha area. Harrison graduated from Oktaha High School in 1913. He received training in electrical engineering and then served in the U.S. Navy during World War I.
Harrison was extremely proud of his Cherokee heritage and spent many years working to promote and preserve Cherokee culture. During the 1920s, Harrison operated Morton’s Café in Claremore. Nearby, 20 acres of land had been purchased by Will Rogers, the town and state’s favorite son. Rogers planned to build a ranch there upon his retirement.
Like all Oklahomans, Harrison was shocked and saddened to learn of Will Roger’s untimely death in 1935. Shortly afterward, a Will Rogers Memorial Commission was formed and Morton Harrison served as its first chairman. The Commission persuaded Will’s widow Betty to donate the land in Claremore to the state of Oklahoma for a memorial.
It was Harrison who also persuaded the Rogers family to have Will’s remains transferred from Glendale, California, to the memorial site after the museum was completed in 1938. In succeeding years, several other members of the Rogers family have been buried at the memorial site.
Continuing his interest in Cherokee culture, Harrison approached the Cherokee Historical Society about building the Tsa-La-Gi Amphitheater at the Cherokee Cultural Center near Tahlequah.
The amphitheater was designed like a fan, giving everyone in the audience a seat close to the stage. It was completed in 1969 and performances of “The Trail of Tears” drama were offered there each summer for nearly 40 years. The amphitheater has been closed for several years and has fallen into disrepair, but efforts are underway to revive it.
Harrison also chaired the Oklahoma Planning and Resource Board which developed the statewide system of lodges at Oklahoma’s state parks on its lakes. For most of his adult life Morton Harrison worked to preserve Cherokee and Oklahoma culture and to promote tourism for the state. In 1969, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.