Three Forks History: Three hundred died in collision

The first removal treaty signed by members of the Muscogee tribe was negotiated in 1825. It exacerbated divisions that had long existed in the two factions of this nation. These factions at the time were called the Lower Creeks, who resided in Georgia, and the Upper Creeks, who lived in Alabama.
Members of the Upper Creek factions believed that the signers of the 1825 Treaty of Indian Springs had committed treason. They carried out a death sentence against the Lower Creeks who had agreed to the removal and had ceded Muscogee lands in Georgia. William McIntosh and others were killed for their actions.
After this, a large percentage of the Lower Creeks left Georgia and settled in Indian Territory. The first Muscogees reached the Three Forks in February of 1828 aboard the steamboat Facility. This small paddle wheeler was the first steam-powered boat to reach the Three Forks area.
In 1832, the Upper Creeks, led by Opothleyahola, signed a treaty with the federal government agreeing to remove from Alabama to the Indian Territory. Nearly 15,000 would make the journey in small groups over the next five years.
The group making the trek in the fall of 1837 traveled southward to the Gulf Coast to a fort located at Mobile Point, Alabama. While waiting for the Army to arrange for their travel by steamboat, several died of a yellow fever outbreak.
Then, around 1,500 were crowded aboard three boats – the John Newton, the Yazoo, and the Monmouth. These boats traveled across the bay to the mouth of the Mississippi River and then headed northward.
On a night in late October, the Monmouth passed the city of Baton Rouge. By custom, northbound boats were to hug the shoreline, while southbound boats stayed in the center of the river. But for some reason, the Monmouth, with its 700 Creek passengers, came dangerously close to another steamboat called the Warren.
Tragedy might have been averted except that the Warren was towing a sailboat named the Trenton. This vessel struck the Monmouth near the bow and ripped that boat in two, spilling hundreds of passengers into the cold waters of the Mississippi.
The crews of the Warren and the Yazoo rushed to provide aid to those thrown into the river. Many rescues were made, but even so around 300 of the Muscogee passengers died in this river collision. It would be recorded later as the worst river disaster before the Civil War.
