Three Forks History: Tribal newspapers stood for temperance

America experienced a revival in the early 1800s that is referred to as the Second Great Awakening. This increase in religious fervor among the churches of the nation reached every race and economic level. Out of the revival grew a desire to effect several social reforms. These included temperance, the abolition of slavery, and women’s rights, such as suffrage.
Most of the missionaries working among the Five Tribes just before and after the removals were influenced by the revival and its reform-minded efforts. In addition to bringing education and the gospel to tribal members, the missionaries also promoted temperance, women’s rights and the abolition of slavery.
Tribal leaders embraced the temperance movement in particular having recognized that the consumption of alcohol had a devastating effect on their people. Almost all violence and other misconduct in their communities could be traced back to alcohol. The imagery of “demon rum” bringing about ruin was already being used in the late 1830s and 1840s.
After the Five Tribes had settled in Indian Territory, tribal leaders recognized the need for an effective communication method to reach the farms and rural communities of their nations. So newspapers, printed in their own language, were begun. Almost every one of these publications made promoting temperance one of its stated purposes.
The Cherokee Advocate was begun in 1844 with William Potter Ross serving as its first editor. The Advocate, printed by missionary Samuel Worcester at the Park Hill Mission, was a bilingual newspaper with articles in Cherokee and English. Ross used the paper to support the temperance movement with numerous articles decrying the production and sale of alcohol.
In 1849, Choctaw leaders established the Choctaw Telegraph, which also had the stated goal of promoting temperance. Its editor was a Choctaw named Daniel Folsom and the paper was printed at Doaksville. It only lasted a short time but was quickly replaced by the Choctaw Intelligencer with John Kingsbury, a missionary, serving as editor. Like the Advocate, the Choctaw papers were printed in two languages.
These newspapers encouraged individual tribal members to pledge sobriety and to support one another with temperance societies. Cherokee women were holding temperance meetings even before the Trail of Tears. Choctaw men formed an organization called the Sons of Temperance. Such organizations assisted individuals striving to overcome addiction as well as promoting a lifestyle free from substance abuse.
The tribes didn’t merely promote temperance in their newspapers. They also passed laws making the production and introduction of alcohol illegal. One of the most important tasks given to tribal lawmen was the continual fight to break up stills and arrest smugglers to keep “the devil’s own brew” from harming tribal citizens.
