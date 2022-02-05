Three Forks History: War refugees settled at Fort Gibson

The removal of the Creeks to Indian Territory took place during the late 1820s and early 1830s. The Lower Creeks left Georgia first and settled along the bottom lands of the Arkansas and Verdigris Rivers. The Upper Creeks from Alabama arrived later and settled along the forks of the Canadian River.
One of the Muscogee leaders from Alabama was Checartah Yargee who came with his family and a number of enslaved individuals. Because Yargee chose never to sell any slaves, that number continued to grow until slavery ended with the 1866 treaty. All lived in log cabins on the land Yargee claimed near North Fork Town. The Yargee plantation was nearly self-sufficient and resembled a small village with its own church.
Besides crops, Chief Yargee also raised cattle, and his foreman was a bilingual enslaved man who gained the name Cow Tom. Yargee did not speak English, so Cow Tom also served as a translator for the Muscogee leader. Yargee would hire out Cow Tom to assist the military with translation work, as well.
When the Civil War came to Indian Territory, many of the Upper Creeks joined their chief Opothle Yahola and moved to Kansas. Unable to maintain neutrality, the Upper Creeks tended to support the Union in the conflict.
Checartah Yargee and his family remained on their land. However, their defeat at the Battle of Honey Springs brought Confederate troops and sympathizers into the Canadian River area. By this time Cow Tom had purchased his freedom and the freedom of his family. Many of the Upper Creeks, both Indians and Blacks, moved to the Fort Gibson area to find protection from the Union soldiers there.
Because he had worked with the military in the past, Cow Tom quickly became the liaison between the soldiers and the Creek refugees. In time, he was considered the chief of this group and saw to the needs of the group for the remainder of the war.
At the war’s end, most of these refugees returned to their homes along the Canadian. Cow Tom, however, settled on the Arkansas River west of Fort Gibson in the Choska Bottoms. He developed a ranch there that was one of the most successful in the region for him and for his descendants.
