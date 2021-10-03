Three Forks History: Was Tulsa to Muskogee railroad just a “scheme?”

One of the first merchants to settle in Muskogee was an Ohioan named John E. Turner. After the Civil War had ended, Turner moved his family to Fort Smith and entered into a partnership in a mercantile there. After a few years, he received a permit to open a store in the Muscogee Nation and moved to Okmulgee. His wife Julia and two sons, Clarence and Fred, joined him there after the business was established.
Eventually, John sold the Okmulgee business to Clarence and moved the rest of the family to Muskogee to open a mercantile there. Here 8-year-old Fred continued his education with a private tutor, Professor William Payne.
When he wasn’t in school, young Freddie was free to roam the small town, and he grew up as the town of Muskogee grew. He later recalled running to the roof of Turner Hardware at age 15 to watch a group of Muscogee warriors riding into town during the height of the “Green Peach War.”
Fred followed his father and older brother Clarence into business success. He started by working as a traveling salesman for his brother’s hardware store. Within a couple of years, he was selling insurance out of an office in the Turner Block with a partner named W.E. Bozeman.
The Turner family owned a homestead at Second and Broadway, one of the first in Muskogee. But this site became a prime business location as the town grew. After his father died, Fred moved the house to another location and built an office building there.
It was called the Old Homestead Building in honor of his parents who were pioneers in settling Muskogee. Fred Turner also bought the Hinton Theater at the corner of Third and Court streets, expanding it and renaming it the Orpheum Theater.
In 1903, Fred moved to Tulsa and opened a mercantile there following in the footsteps of his father and older brother. He also began buying real estate in the booming oil town. In a matter of a year, he saw many of the lots he had purchased in the downtown double in value. Keeping with the Turner tradition, most every venture that Fred undertook was a success.
There was one exception, however. In 1905, Turner partnered with four other investors with the intent of funding a new railroad. The plan was for this rail line to go from Tulsa to Muskogee and then on to Shawnee (and presumably Texas). They named the line the Tulsa, Turnersville & Texas Railroad.
Exactly where “Turnersville” was located or planned to be located is unclear. It would seem that Fred wanted to create a town named for him, but it never happened. Funding for the railroad was never raised either and the venture went nowhere. There is some speculation that this rail line was nothing more than a dream or a scheme.
The proposed railroad may have gone bust, but Fred continued to do well in business. He was also generous and supported many philanthropic efforts. He lived to age 82 and died in 1950.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.