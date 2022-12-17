It was the Christmas season in 1886 and everyone in the neighborhood around the little community of Oklahoma (now called Whitefield) had gathered for a party. It was an annual tradition for a Choctaw woman named Lucy Surratt to invite her Choctaw and Cherokee neighbors to celebrate Christmas with food, music and dancing.
Surratt’s home was located on Emachaya Creek a mile west of town. This creek had been named for Lucy’s father after he and his Choctaw family settled there in 1832 following their removal from Mississippi. Lucy had been born there that same year and spent her life in the region, so she was well known in the neighborhood, and her Christmas party always drew a large crowd.
Though “Aunt Lucy,” as she was called, had a good-sized house, it could not contain all her many guests. So a bonfire had been built in the yard and many folks stood around the fire enjoying the music and refreshments, some even dancing to the music drifting out from the house.
The piano player for the impromptu orchestra at this party was none other than Belle Starr. Seated by the piano was her husband Sam. They had ridden down from their home at Youngers Bend in the Cherokee Nation on the north side of the Canadian River.
Another Cherokee in attendance, outside by the bonfire was a deputy marshal named Frank West. The West family and the Starr family had always been at odds with each other. The Wests served as marshals and Indian police while the Starrs operated on the other side of the law.
Once in pursuing Sam Starr, Frank West shot and killed the horse Starr was riding, but Sam eluded capture. Even so, the death of a favorite horse made both Belle and Sam bitter against Deputy West.
So when someone at the Christmas party casually mentioned in their hearing that the marshal was outside, Belle nodded to Sam and her husband rose to step outside and approach West. The two men exchanged words and then both drew their revolvers. Sam shot first, but Frank quickly responded. The crowd scattered and West’s second shot went wide striking Daniel Folsom, a young Choctaw.
Folsom survived his wound, but within minutes both Sam Starr and Frank West died, despite the efforts of a doctor who had also been at the party. The lawman and outlaw were carried into the house and laid side by side. They were soon buried in separate cemeteries near Briartown.
Needless to say, Aunt Lucy’s Christmas party in 1886 was the one everyone remembered for years to come.
