The best way to live a long, fulfilling life may be by joining the Rotary Club of Muskogee. The 109-year-old Eastern Oklahoma civic organization is honored to have three nonagenarians, each with seven decades of membership, making them the longest-serving Rotarians in District 6110.
Jack L. Farr, 95, practically grew up in Rotary. His father served as a district governor and a Rotary International director. He recalls his father returning from a meeting in 1943 and announcing that Rotary was adopting The Four-Way Test as a guide for how members should conduct themselves in business and in life.
Farr joined Rotary right out of college in 1950 in his hometown of Clinton. He has been a member in Muskogee twice — 1955-65 and 1975-present — and also Drumright, Ada and El Reno, with jobs in city management and life insurance. He is a past president and helped establish the Tahlequah club.
“I’ve tried to be in a position to help,” he said. “The Rotary clubs have changed so much. When I started, there was a very restricted membership process. Only the executives of business could be in it. No women.” He was in club leadership following Rotary International’s watershed decision in 1989 to allow female members.
Fellow Muskogee Rotarians consider Ted Hine, 96, a living legend in the club and the community. Until a hip replacement at age 88, Hine ran five miles daily and he still regularly walks two to three miles. With his energy, dedication, and membership status, Hine remains the club’s de facto historian, more than half a century after being president in 1957-58.
“I’ve enjoyed being in Rotary and have gotten to do a lot of things through Rotary,” Hine said. “There’s a lot of good things about Rotary, but one of the best things is the people you meet.”
During World War II, Hine served as a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman in San Diego, California, caring for those wounded in the Pacific theater. Following studies at the University of Oklahoma and dental school in Kansas City, he returned to his hometown and was invited to join the Muskogee Rotary Club in January 1953.
As a young professional, Hine was in awe that he could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with local leaders in finding ways to improve their community. His advice to younger Rotarians and potential members is to get involved and build relationships.
“Stay right with it and become as big a part of it as they have time. It pays off in so many ways,” he said.
Ken Meyer, 96, followed Hine into the Muskogee Rotary one month later in February 1953. The Woodward native switched from criminal law to financial law when he moved to Muskogee to work in the trust department in at First National Bank.
“I was told by the leaders in my bank that there’s one club to join and that is the Rotary Club, and they were right,” he said. “You get to know the people who do business for the town.”
Being in the banking industry, he naturally became the club’s treasurer, a position he held for an astounding 40 years. He also wielded the president gavel 1968-69. Meyer is also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served as a radioman 3rd class during World War II 1943-46 and Korea 1950-53.
All three elder Rotarians take the organization’s Service Above Self motto to heart and are proud of the work their club does for the community, from sponsoring a park to donating to charity and ringing the Salvation Army bell during the holidays.
“Don’t go to Rotary just as a luncheon,” Meyer said. “They’ve got all these projects going and when you get in those projects, you’ll find that they really are meaningful to the future of Muskogee, to your own personal future, and to your fellow Rotarians.”
Farr, Hine, and Meyer proudly represent the rapidly dwindling Greatest Generation, those individuals who survived the Great Depression and the Second World War to witness remarkable advances in areas such as medicine, technology, and civil rights.
Each has taken a step back from participating in the more labor-intensive club activities. They are satisfied gathering with friends at the weekly club lunches at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and imparting wisdom gained from their Rotary experience and long lives well lived.
“It’s been a very fun influence on my life,” Farr said. “I’ve tried to live The Four-Way Test. If somebody will do that, they’ll be in pretty good shape.”
Gena Parsons is a retired journalist and the president-elect of the Rotary Club of Wagoner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.