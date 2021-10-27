The Muskogee Christian Minister's Union has planned a three-night Fall Revival for Nov. 7-9. The revival will be held at Harvest Ministries Church, 2200 E. Okmulgee Ave. The Rev. Lester Beasley, pastor of Harvest Ministries will be the host pastor. The theme for the revival is "Hold Fast to Your Beliefs," Ephesians 2:10. Service times will be 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday.
The guest evangelist for the Fall Revival will be Pastor Jamaal Dyer of Friendship Baptist Church, Tulsa. Pastor Dyer has agreed to be the speaker for all three nights, and his choir will be singing on Sunday night. The Rev. Larry Smith, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Muskogee will be the master of ceremony on Sunday night, and his choir also will bring choir selections.
On Monday night, the master of ceremony will be the Rev. David Ragsdale III, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Choirs scheduled to sing will be Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Harvest Ministries. On Tuesday night, the master of ceremony will be the Rev. Roscoe Beasley, pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church. The choirs from Jerusalem and Old Agency Baptist Church, where Rev. A.H and Marlene Jones are the pastors, will close out the revival. Everyone is welcome to attend this soul-stirring event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.