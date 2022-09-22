Three Rivers Museum sponsoring 'Muskogee Reads the Sesquicentennial'

Three Rivers Museum is sponsoring Muskogee Reads the Sesquicentennial to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the founding of Muscogee Station in 1872. This city-wide book study includes the children’s book “Bad News for Outlaws, The Remarkable Life of Bass Reeves” by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson for third grade students, and local historian Roger Bell’s “Images of America: Muskogee” for ninth grade students. Both grades teach Oklahoma history as part of the Oklahoma Academic Standards. The books will also be available to local college students.
Adults can also receive a free copy of “Images of America: Muskogee” by stopping by Three Rivers Museum. During the reading project monthly lectures will be held at the museum. At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Bell will discuss Muskogee’s history and the making of his book on Muskogee. Jonita Mullins will delve into her new book, “Muskogee, Indian Capital” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17. The first 40 participants will receive a copy of the book. At noon Dec. 8, Mayor Marlon Coleman will discuss the vision for Muskogee going forward into the future. An event celebrating the life of Bass Reeves and his part in Muskogee’s history is being planned for January around the time of his birthday.
Muskogee Reads the Sesquicentennial is made possible by a grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation. The goal of the grant is to give Muskogee’s citizens a common understanding of our history and its importance in our state. Books are available for free as long as supplies last. Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Three Rivers Museum, (918)686-6624.
