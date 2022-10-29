THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

AUGUST 2022

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "The Parish Church of Saint Peter at Hever" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Beezy inspecting this rose of sharon bloom" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Our Hero's name is Dad" by Rhnea Burcham

4th Place — "You're welcome!" by Pam Wemhaner

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "High School Seniors Personalize Their Parking Spot" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Too Many Choices" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Todd Runyon still making music" by Laberta Lashley

4th Place — "A beavers work is never done" by Rhnea Burcham

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Big Redfish Turns the Hunter into the Hunted" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Beauty in the Lily Pads" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Baby Hawk" by Laberta Lashley

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Beach Cruiser" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Where Have All the Children Gone?" by Bill Foreman

3rd Place — "hibiscus pollinator on the job" by LaDonna Criner

4th Place — "Just One of Many" by Nancy Gassaway

Special Competition — "Emotion"

1st Place — "It's finally my birthday" by Rhnea Burcham

2nd Place — "Cool treat on a hot day!" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "That boy!!" by Laberta Lashley

4th Place — "About to be Forever Devoted" by Nancy Gassaway

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., unless otherwise noted. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

