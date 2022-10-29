THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
AUGUST 2022
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "The Parish Church of Saint Peter at Hever" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Beezy inspecting this rose of sharon bloom" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Our Hero's name is Dad" by Rhnea Burcham
4th Place — "You're welcome!" by Pam Wemhaner
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "High School Seniors Personalize Their Parking Spot" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Too Many Choices" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Todd Runyon still making music" by Laberta Lashley
4th Place — "A beavers work is never done" by Rhnea Burcham
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Big Redfish Turns the Hunter into the Hunted" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Beauty in the Lily Pads" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Baby Hawk" by Laberta Lashley
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Beach Cruiser" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Where Have All the Children Gone?" by Bill Foreman
3rd Place — "hibiscus pollinator on the job" by LaDonna Criner
4th Place — "Just One of Many" by Nancy Gassaway
Special Competition — "Emotion"
1st Place — "It's finally my birthday" by Rhnea Burcham
2nd Place — "Cool treat on a hot day!" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "That boy!!" by Laberta Lashley
4th Place — "About to be Forever Devoted" by Nancy Gassaway
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., unless otherwise noted. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.