FEBRUARY 2021
General Pictorial - Advanced
1st Place - "Glowing Zinnia" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place - "Water Lily Bud in the Shadows at Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle
Photo Journalism - Advanced
1st Place - "Saturday Morning Fly-in" by Scott Schnelle
Nature - Advanced
1st Place - "Berry Frosty Morning" by Nancy Gassaway
Monochrome - Advanced
1st Place - "In deep thought" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place - "Contorted Branches" by Nancy Gassaway
Special Competition - "Silhouette" - Basic
1st Place - "Palm Tree Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
