FEBRUARY 2021

General Pictorial - Advanced

1st Place - "Glowing Zinnia" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place - "Water Lily Bud in the Shadows at Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle

Photo Journalism - Advanced

1st Place - "Saturday Morning Fly-in" by Scott Schnelle

Nature - Advanced

1st Place - "Berry Frosty Morning" by Nancy Gassaway

Monochrome - Advanced

1st Place - "In deep thought" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place - "Contorted Branches" by Nancy Gassaway

Special Competition - "Silhouette" - Basic

1st Place - "Palm Tree Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you