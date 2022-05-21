THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
FEBRUARY 2022
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Architectural Spiral" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Waiting in the Shadows" by Pam Wemhaner
3rd Place — "Firm grip" by LaDonna Criner
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "What Now?" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Camel Camaraderie" by Nancy Gassaway
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Ambush" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Pretty little sparrow" by Pam Wemhaner
Creative — Advanced
1st Place — "Oil and Water" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — "Aztec Blur" by Pam Wemhaner
3rd Place — "Psychedelic Dream" by Bill Foreman
Special Competition — "Abstract"
1st Place — "Curves" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Tuned Up" by Pam Wemhaner
3rd Place — "Basket Weaver Artistry" by Nancy Gassaway
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
