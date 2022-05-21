THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

FEBRUARY 2022

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Architectural Spiral" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Waiting in the Shadows" by Pam Wemhaner

3rd Place — "Firm grip" by LaDonna Criner

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "What Now?" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Camel Camaraderie" by Nancy Gassaway

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Ambush" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Pretty little sparrow" by Pam Wemhaner

Creative — Advanced

1st Place — "Oil and Water" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — "Aztec Blur" by Pam Wemhaner

3rd Place — "Psychedelic Dream" by Bill Foreman

Special Competition — "Abstract"

1st Place — "Curves" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Tuned Up" by Pam Wemhaner

3rd Place — "Basket Weaver Artistry" by Nancy Gassaway

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video