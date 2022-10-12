THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
JULY 2022
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Young Hawk looking lovely in a tall tree" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Kensington Park Entrance" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Taking a Break" by Bill Foreman
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Singing to Please the Crowd" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Fun in the Sun" by Bill Foreman
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Close Quarter Fighting" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Japanese beetle, invasive pest!" by LaDonna Criner
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Muted Succulent" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Shredding it!" by Pam Wemhaner
Special Competition — "Sports"
1st Place — "Tag You're Out" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "I've got it!" by Laberta Lashley
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., unless otherwise noted. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.