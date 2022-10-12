THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

JULY 2022

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Young Hawk looking lovely in a tall tree" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Kensington Park Entrance" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Taking a Break" by Bill Foreman

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Singing to Please the Crowd" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Fun in the Sun" by Bill Foreman

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Close Quarter Fighting" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Japanese beetle, invasive pest!" by LaDonna Criner

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Muted Succulent" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Shredding it!" by Pam Wemhaner

Special Competition — "Sports"

1st Place — "Tag You're Out" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "I've got it!" by Laberta Lashley

 

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., unless otherwise noted. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

