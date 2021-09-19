June 2021

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Isn't he grand!" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Frost Covered Antenna Topper" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "Not Pear, but Three" by Nancy Gassaway

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Iron Horse Rally Fort Smith Arkansas" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Holding Up Traffic" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Waiting For Eagles To Appear" by Bill Foreman

4th Place — "Smoky New Mexico Sunset" by Scott Schnelle

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Ferns Unfurling" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Horned Lizard waiting for the warmth of sunshine" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "Scanning for Food" by Bill Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Mule Deer in the Rain" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Me" by Bill Foreman"

3rd Place — "Thoughtful" by Pam Wemhaner

4th Place — "1915, ATSF Prairie 2—6—2 No. 1050 Locomotive in Riverside Park, Independence KS" by Rhnea Burcham

Special Competition — "Graffiti" — Basic

1st Place — "American Graffiti Cadillac Style" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "I See You" by Bill Foreman

3rd Place — "All That Glitters Is Not Gold" by Doug Buse

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

