June 2021
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Isn't he grand!" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Frost Covered Antenna Topper" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "Not Pear, but Three" by Nancy Gassaway
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Iron Horse Rally Fort Smith Arkansas" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Holding Up Traffic" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Waiting For Eagles To Appear" by Bill Foreman
4th Place — "Smoky New Mexico Sunset" by Scott Schnelle
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Ferns Unfurling" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Horned Lizard waiting for the warmth of sunshine" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "Scanning for Food" by Bill Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Mule Deer in the Rain" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Me" by Bill Foreman"
3rd Place — "Thoughtful" by Pam Wemhaner
4th Place — "1915, ATSF Prairie 2—6—2 No. 1050 Locomotive in Riverside Park, Independence KS" by Rhnea Burcham
Special Competition — "Graffiti" — Basic
1st Place — "American Graffiti Cadillac Style" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "I See You" by Bill Foreman
3rd Place — "All That Glitters Is Not Gold" by Doug Buse
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
