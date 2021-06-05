THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

MARCH 2021

General Pictorial - Advanced

1st Place - "Mine!" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place - "Embedded in the Snow" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place - "Remember the Cross" by Rhnea Burcham

Honorable Mention - "Bad hair day!" by LaDonna Criner

Photo Journalism - Advanced

1st Place - "Pyramid Building" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place - "QB for the carry" by Pam Wemhaner

Nature - Advanced

1st Place - "Just Showing Off" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place - "Autumn Beauty" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place - "curious cardinal" by LaDonna Criner

Honorable Mention - "Ruddy Turnstone having a lively bath" by Scott Schnelle

Monochrome - Advanced

1st Place - "Foggy Morning Diner" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place - "Out of This World" by Bill Foreman

Honorable Mention - "Sepia Snowflake" by LaDonna Criner

Special Competition - "Odd Man Out" - Basic

1st Place - "Open wide!" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place - "One Odd Oreo" by Cindy Foreman

3rd Place - "lime anyone?" by LaDonna Criner

Honorable Mention - "Green with Envy" by Nancy Gassaway

Unless otherwise noted, the Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you