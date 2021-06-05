THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
MARCH 2021
General Pictorial - Advanced
1st Place - "Mine!" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place - "Embedded in the Snow" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place - "Remember the Cross" by Rhnea Burcham
Honorable Mention - "Bad hair day!" by LaDonna Criner
Photo Journalism - Advanced
1st Place - "Pyramid Building" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place - "QB for the carry" by Pam Wemhaner
Nature - Advanced
1st Place - "Just Showing Off" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place - "Autumn Beauty" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place - "curious cardinal" by LaDonna Criner
Honorable Mention - "Ruddy Turnstone having a lively bath" by Scott Schnelle
Monochrome - Advanced
1st Place - "Foggy Morning Diner" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place - "Out of This World" by Bill Foreman
Honorable Mention - "Sepia Snowflake" by LaDonna Criner
Special Competition - "Odd Man Out" - Basic
1st Place - "Open wide!" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place - "One Odd Oreo" by Cindy Foreman
3rd Place - "lime anyone?" by LaDonna Criner
Honorable Mention - "Green with Envy" by Nancy Gassaway
Unless otherwise noted, the Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
