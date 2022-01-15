THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
NOVEMBER 2021
General Pictorial - Advanced
1st Place — "Surfin' USA" by Dale Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Buzzy Bee loving this Coneflower" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Stars above the PumpBack" by Bill Foreman
Honorable Mention — "Surreal walking path" by Pam Wemhaner
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Stirring Up the Leaves" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Rockin the stage at Balloon Fest" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Awwe shucks, You lose!" by Pam Wemhaner
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Serenade at Sunset" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Petals and Prongs of a Mexican Sunflower" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Standing alone" by Pam Wemhaner
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Unsure" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Tiny Blossoms" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Hazy night at Jincy's Kitchen" by LaDonna Criner
Special Competition — "Panning"
1st Place — "Up the Lazy River" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Rollin' at the River" by Dale Wemhaner
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
