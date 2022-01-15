THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

NOVEMBER 2021

General Pictorial - Advanced

1st Place — "Surfin' USA" by Dale Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Buzzy Bee loving this Coneflower" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Stars above the PumpBack" by Bill Foreman

Honorable Mention — "Surreal walking path" by Pam Wemhaner

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Stirring Up the Leaves" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Rockin the stage at Balloon Fest" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Awwe shucks, You lose!" by Pam Wemhaner

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Serenade at Sunset" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Petals and Prongs of a Mexican Sunflower" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Standing alone" by Pam Wemhaner

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Unsure" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Tiny Blossoms" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Hazy night at Jincy's Kitchen" by LaDonna Criner

Special Competition — "Panning"

1st Place — "Up the Lazy River" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Rollin' at the River" by Dale Wemhaner

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

