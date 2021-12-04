THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

AUGUST 2021

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Road into the Storm" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Buzzing for this beauty!" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Fascinated" by Pam Wemhaner

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Vintage Military Vehicles on a Tour around the USA" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Veteran's Salute" by Pam Wemhaner

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "New Mexico Double Rainbow after a storm" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Eagle Eye" by Bill Foreman

3rd Place — "There's plenty of pollen for both of us!" by LaDonna Criner

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Lake Water Discharge Control at Grand River Dam" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "If this House could Talk in the New Mexico Desert" by Scott Schnelle

Special Competition — "Creative" — Advanced

1st Place — "Line 'Em Up" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — "Pink, Plush, and Pleasing" by Nancy Gassaway

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683—0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

