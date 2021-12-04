THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
AUGUST 2021
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Road into the Storm" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Buzzing for this beauty!" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Fascinated" by Pam Wemhaner
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Vintage Military Vehicles on a Tour around the USA" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Veteran's Salute" by Pam Wemhaner
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "New Mexico Double Rainbow after a storm" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Eagle Eye" by Bill Foreman
3rd Place — "There's plenty of pollen for both of us!" by LaDonna Criner
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Lake Water Discharge Control at Grand River Dam" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "If this House could Talk in the New Mexico Desert" by Scott Schnelle
Special Competition — "Creative" — Advanced
1st Place — "Line 'Em Up" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — "Pink, Plush, and Pleasing" by Nancy Gassaway
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683—0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.