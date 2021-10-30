JULY 2021

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Sunset Storm in the High Desert" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Lensball to the Point" by Cindy Foreman

3rd Place — "Analogous" by Bill Foreman

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "All decked out!" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Old-Time Freight Hauling on the Santa Fe Trail in New Mexico" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "Nature Has Stolen The Show" by Bill Foreman

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Take the shot already!!" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Surprise Encounter in the Rain" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "I've Got The Munchies" by Bill Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "A Mile From Here To There" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Memorial Day on the Santa Fe Trail in New Mexico" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "Episcopal Doors" by Cindy Foreman

Special Competition — "Street Photography" — Basic

1st Place — "Uh Oh!" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Happy Bridal Party" by Cindy Foreman

3rd Place — "Lookin' down the street" by Rhnea Burcham

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you