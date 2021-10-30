JULY 2021
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Sunset Storm in the High Desert" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Lensball to the Point" by Cindy Foreman
3rd Place — "Analogous" by Bill Foreman
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "All decked out!" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Old-Time Freight Hauling on the Santa Fe Trail in New Mexico" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "Nature Has Stolen The Show" by Bill Foreman
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Take the shot already!!" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Surprise Encounter in the Rain" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "I've Got The Munchies" by Bill Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "A Mile From Here To There" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Memorial Day on the Santa Fe Trail in New Mexico" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "Episcopal Doors" by Cindy Foreman
Special Competition — "Street Photography" — Basic
1st Place — "Uh Oh!" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Happy Bridal Party" by Cindy Foreman
3rd Place — "Lookin' down the street" by Rhnea Burcham
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.