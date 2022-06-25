THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

APRIL 2022

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Reflections in the rain" by Laberta Lashley

2nd Place — "Abandoned for Awhile Now" by Nancy Gassaway

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Open Wide and Say Aaahh!" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Protest in Marseille" by Laberta Lashley

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Mexican Sunflower Monarch" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Not This Time!" by Bill Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Florence Cathedral" by Laberta Lashley

2nd Place — "The Bark of a Tree" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Reflective morning swim!" by LaDonna Criner

Special Competition — "A Different Perspective"

1st Place — "All smiles from her perspective" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Upper Deck" by Bill Foreman

3rd Place — "Different Perspective in Red" by Cindy Foreman

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

