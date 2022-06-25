THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
APRIL 2022
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Reflections in the rain" by Laberta Lashley
2nd Place — "Abandoned for Awhile Now" by Nancy Gassaway
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Open Wide and Say Aaahh!" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Protest in Marseille" by Laberta Lashley
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Mexican Sunflower Monarch" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Not This Time!" by Bill Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Florence Cathedral" by Laberta Lashley
2nd Place — "The Bark of a Tree" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Reflective morning swim!" by LaDonna Criner
Special Competition — "A Different Perspective"
1st Place — "All smiles from her perspective" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Upper Deck" by Bill Foreman
3rd Place — "Different Perspective in Red" by Cindy Foreman
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
