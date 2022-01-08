THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

OCTOBER 2021

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Lounging in the Garden" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Old Bridge in Independence, Ks" by Rhnea Burcham

3rd Place — "The Butterfly Effect" by Doug Buse

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "Is She Safe? or Out?" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "New Mexico National Guard practicing loading into a helicopter" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "Arranging the Perfect Bouquet" by Nancy Gassaway

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Late Summer Maximillian Sunflower in New Mexico Mountains" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Eagles perch" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Buckeye Beauty" by Nancy Gassaway

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Birthday Friends" by Pam Wemhaner

2nd Place — "Focused on the finish line" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Needs a Shave" by Bill Foreman

Special Competition — Zoom Blur

1st Place — "magnetic blur" by LaDonna Criner

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you