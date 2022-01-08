THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
OCTOBER 2021
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Lounging in the Garden" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Old Bridge in Independence, Ks" by Rhnea Burcham
3rd Place — "The Butterfly Effect" by Doug Buse
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "Is She Safe? or Out?" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "New Mexico National Guard practicing loading into a helicopter" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "Arranging the Perfect Bouquet" by Nancy Gassaway
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Late Summer Maximillian Sunflower in New Mexico Mountains" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Eagles perch" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Buckeye Beauty" by Nancy Gassaway
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Birthday Friends" by Pam Wemhaner
2nd Place — "Focused on the finish line" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Needs a Shave" by Bill Foreman
Special Competition — Zoom Blur
1st Place — "magnetic blur" by LaDonna Criner
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
