General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Sunset Storm in the High Desert" by Scott Schnelle

2nd Place — "Glowing Zinnia" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Overly Open Tulip" by Nancy Gassaway

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "County Fair Hopefuls" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — "Elm Grove Road Wind Damage" by Doug Buse

3rd Place — "Is She Safe? or Out?" by Bill Foreman

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Shedding its Old Skin" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "I've Got My Eye on You" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Snack Time!" by Bill Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "A Mile From Here To There" by Bill Foreman

2nd Place — "Foggy Florida Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "In deep thought" by LaDonna Criner

Special Competitions — Advanced

1st Place — "Line 'Em Up" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — "magnetic blur" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Up The Lazy River" by Bill Foreman

Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or go to http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

