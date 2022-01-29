General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Sunset Storm in the High Desert" by Scott Schnelle
2nd Place — "Glowing Zinnia" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Overly Open Tulip" by Nancy Gassaway
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "County Fair Hopefuls" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — "Elm Grove Road Wind Damage" by Doug Buse
3rd Place — "Is She Safe? or Out?" by Bill Foreman
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Shedding its Old Skin" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "I've Got My Eye on You" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Snack Time!" by Bill Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "A Mile From Here To There" by Bill Foreman
2nd Place — "Foggy Florida Sunrise" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "In deep thought" by LaDonna Criner
Special Competitions — Advanced
1st Place — "Line 'Em Up" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — "magnetic blur" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Up The Lazy River" by Bill Foreman
Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or go to http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
