THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

SEPTEMBER 2022

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Boomer Sooner...ready to roll!" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Creamy Falls" by Pam Wemhaner

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "No Takers for the Front Seat" by Nancy Gassaway

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Rear double bicep pose 'gobbler division'" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "On a Mission" by Bill Foreman

3rd Place — "Purple in the Park" by Nancy Gassaway

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Swallowtail probing for a sweet treat!" by LaDonna Criner

2nd Place — "Twin Arch Road, Mt. Airy, MD" by Pam Wemhaner

Special Competition — "Album Covers"

1st Place — "Cass Elliott, 1972 Album" by Bill Foreman

• • •

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., unless otherwise noted. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

