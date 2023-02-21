THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
SEPTEMBER 2022
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Boomer Sooner...ready to roll!" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Creamy Falls" by Pam Wemhaner
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "No Takers for the Front Seat" by Nancy Gassaway
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Rear double bicep pose 'gobbler division'" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "On a Mission" by Bill Foreman
3rd Place — "Purple in the Park" by Nancy Gassaway
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Swallowtail probing for a sweet treat!" by LaDonna Criner
2nd Place — "Twin Arch Road, Mt. Airy, MD" by Pam Wemhaner
Special Competition — "Album Covers"
1st Place — "Cass Elliott, 1972 Album" by Bill Foreman
• • •
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., unless otherwise noted. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance our photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
