THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB
SEPTEMBER 2021
General Pictorial — Advanced
1st Place — "Overly Open Tulip" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Outta the tube" by Pam Wemhaner
3rd Place — "My sunflowers are full of personality" by LaDonna Criner
4th Place — "Multiple Coats of Faded Paint On A Utility Box in Downtown Tulsa" by Bill Foreman
Photo Journalism — Advanced
1st Place — "County Fair Hopefuls" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — "Fun on the Beach" by Nancy Gassaway
3rd Place — "Covid-19 Vaccine Available, But No Takers" by Bill Foreman
Nature — Advanced
1st Place — "Shedding its Old Skin" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Which way to get out of the Rain?" by Scott Schnelle
3rd Place — "Black Tipped Pelican" by Bill Foreman
Monochrome — Advanced
1st Place — "Circle of Life" by Nancy Gassaway
2nd Place — "Busy bee in black and white!" by LaDonna Criner
3rd Place — "Good or Evil?" by Bill Foreman
Special Competition — "Smoke Art" — Advanced
1st Place — "Smoky Baskets for Sale" by Cindy Foreman
2nd Place — "Incense" by Bill Foreman
The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills.
Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.
