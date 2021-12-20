THREE RIVERS PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

SEPTEMBER 2021

General Pictorial — Advanced

1st Place — "Overly Open Tulip" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Outta the tube" by Pam Wemhaner

3rd Place — "My sunflowers are full of personality" by LaDonna Criner

4th Place — "Multiple Coats of Faded Paint On A Utility Box in Downtown Tulsa" by Bill Foreman

Photo Journalism — Advanced

1st Place — "County Fair Hopefuls" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — "Fun on the Beach" by Nancy Gassaway

3rd Place — "Covid-19 Vaccine Available, But No Takers" by Bill Foreman

Nature — Advanced

1st Place — "Shedding its Old Skin" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Which way to get out of the Rain?" by Scott Schnelle

3rd Place — "Black Tipped Pelican" by Bill Foreman

Monochrome — Advanced

1st Place — "Circle of Life" by Nancy Gassaway

2nd Place — "Busy bee in black and white!" by LaDonna Criner

3rd Place — "Good or Evil?" by Bill Foreman

Special Competition — "Smoke Art" — Advanced

1st Place — "Smoky Baskets for Sale" by Cindy Foreman

2nd Place — "Incense" by Bill Foreman

The Three Rivers Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Third Monday activities to be determined. The club is composed of beginner, intermediate, and advanced photographers. The goal is to offer opportunities to enhance photography skills. 

Information: (918) 683-0825 and leave a message or http://www.threeriversphotographyclub.com.

