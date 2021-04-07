Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame hosts area musicians and honors a past musician, with Harley Hamm's Rockin' the Dock each Thursday.
The free weekly outdoor concerts begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with the OMHOF inductees, the Red Dirt Rangers. Donations are encouraged to help defray band expenses.
People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, coolers and ice chests.
"It's sort of like a tailgate party," said OMHOF Board Chairman Mike Martin. "Everybody bring their ice chests and water coolers and drinks and lawn chairs. Some people on the back side of it just back their cars in and do it like a tailgate."
A food truck will be available.
Each weekly concert through May will feature a different musician or group. Martin said fans can hear a variety of music "from country to rock to folk, possibly even some gospel."
The Red Dirt Rangers, a rocking trio, were inducted into OMHOF about three years ago.
This year's Rockin' the Dock' was named for blues musician Harley Hamm, who began the spring concerts in 2020.
“Harley's energy in setting up the concerts provided a venue to reach out into the community with music in a safe way during the pandemic shut down,” Martin said. “Harley was a dedicated proponent of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and his legacy will live on through the work he accomplished for us and how he inspired others to appreciate music.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Muskogee area in early 2020, OMHOF held weekly concerts inside its Frisco Depot.
Martin said he expects the indoor concerts to resume "when the COVID stuff simmers down, and it gets hot."
If you go
WHAT: Harley Hamm's Rockin' the Dock 2021.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursdays.
WHERE: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame parking lot, 401 S. Third St.
ADMISSION: Free, donations encouraged.
SEASON LINEUP:
• Thursday: Red Dirt Rangers.
• April 15: Billy Arnett Band.
• April 22: Wild Card Band.
• April 29: Ahna Jennings.
• May 6: Cowboy Jones.
• May 13: Boone Mendenhall.
• May 20: Scott and Leigh Ann Matthews.
• May 27: Blake Turner.
