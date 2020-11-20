Tickets are on sale for Muskogee Little Theatre's holiday production of "ELF, the Musical." Tickets may be purchased at http://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com Click Buy Tickets from the home page menu. MLT has added two additional performances as they are socially distancing the audience by removing seats and they expect tickets to sell quickly. Dates of shows are: Dec. 3, 4, 5, 6 and Dec. 10, 11, 12, 13. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sunday matinees. Ticket prices are $20/adults and $17/students.
"Elf the Musical" is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.
All productions at Muskogee Little Theatre are produced with the assistance of The Oklahoma Arts Council. For additional information, visit: http://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com or email: muskogeelittletheatre@gmail.com.
