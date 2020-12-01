Tiger's series to benefit family foundation

Native American artist Dana Tiger survived COVID-19, and she emerged from her isolation with a new set of goals, energy to spare and a watercolor series that is selling as quickly as she can paint.
Tiger is creating animals, but they’re not the typical wildlife paintings. Hers are approachable, cuddly almost, such as the grizzly in “Gettin’ Tough with Mama.”
“The bear cub is trying to snarl and bite at his mom,” Tiger explained. “She’s so big and powerful, but she’s so loving and sweet with him.”
Profits are dedicated to her family foundation, the Legacy Cultural Learning Community, which often gears its programming toward children.
“We have put on camps in the woods to show young children how to make bows, cook traditional foods, and speak the Muscogee (Creek) language,” said Tiger, who is Muscogee, Cherokee and Seminole.
While she was healing, Tiger realized that sharing her family’s art should be an essential function of the foundation. She hopes to expand the Tiger Art Gallery in Muskogee.
“I want to have a living art gallery, with space to teach and share and do art with our tribal members, and for them to learn our language and culture and incorporate that into their artwork,” she said.
She wants to move to the gallery some of the paintings created by her father, Jerome Tiger; brother, Chris Tiger; and uncle, Johnny Tiger Jr.
Jerome Tiger had already gained an international following by the time he died at age 26. His brother, Johnny Tiger Jr., who died in 2015, was an artistic mentor to his nieces and nephew and helped his brother’s widow support her children by turning Jerome Tiger’s legacy into the family business.
Chris Tiger died in 1990, when he was 22.
“We have a lot of his originals,” Dana Tiger said of her brother’s paintings. “After he died, we didn’t want to sell any of them. I want to have a place where the public can see all his beautiful work.”
Dana Tiger’s animal watercolors are mostly devoid of background.
“I focus on the animal,” she said. “You can learn so much from them. They live the truly honest way, just being themselves.”
The wolf is sacred in the Muscogee (Creek) tradition, Dana said, and is thought of as the grandfather.
“It is so sacred that you are not supposed to say the word out loud in our Muscogee language.”
The watercolors are available on the Tiger Art Gallery website and Facebook page, or by calling (918) 687-7006. Tiger also will be painting and exhibiting the series on Fridays and Saturdays in December at Private Collections in The Studios at North Gallery and Studio, in the Shoppes at Northpark in Oklahoma City.
